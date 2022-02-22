Rain shower are rolling in this afternoon and becoming more widespread and heavy for the evening commute, watch out for ponding on the roads and blustery southerly winds 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Totals range between 0.25 to 0.75″ with a few spot nearing an inch.

The rain tapers off to scattered showers and drizzle past midnight and stay that way through the morning commute.

But with a passing cold front Wednesday temperatures are falling and that flips any leftover rain drops to a few snow flakes or snow showers, as we dip back to the lower 30’s by afternoon.

With the warm temps today, and the rainfall overnight, our rivers need to be monitor closely for ice jams and sharp rises. They’re expected to crest Wednesday afternoon, but only in minor flood stage.

Cold air rushes in behind this storm system and were in the 20’s Thursday. More snow coming in for Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley