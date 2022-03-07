We are kicking off the work week on an active note with a warm front lifting through during the day followed by a cold front late tonight. The warm front moving through during the day will provide mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and breezy southeast winds of 10-20+ mph. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Temperatures will hover near freezing across northern New York during the first half of today’s disturbance resulting in the threat for a light glaze of ice/slick spots. A winter weather advisory is in place through 1 PM to cover that risk for icing.

As we enter into the second half of the day, temperatures will rise above freezing and scattered rain showers will be commonplace. Between the milder air, rainfall, and snow/ice melt there have been flood watches issued for the eastern NY, northern VT, and central VT until 8 AM Tuesday. Ice jams are possible and could create river level rises, so we will need to monitor this threat closely through at least tomorrow.

Today’s rain will transition to a few flurries in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains by the overnight. Snow showers may add up to a dusting to two inches in the Adirondacks, southern Canada, and the Northeast Kingdom.

We will dry out by Tuesday with a return to some sunshine and much colder temperatures. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s alongside a brisk north wind.