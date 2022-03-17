Tonight: Mostly clear with increasing clouds in northern zones past midnight. Overnight lows dip back into the 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: A fifty fifty forecast with northern portions of our region under the effects of a slow moving cold front with clouds and a few sprinkles. Southern zones enjoy the sunshine they miss out on today with temperatures ranging from the 60’s south to the 50’s north.

Saturday: Rain, with a brief periods of wintry mix in the colder hallows of the Northeast Kingdom. That wraps up past lunch time, but a few slick roads could be found through the morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s with rainfall totals ranging between 0.5-1.0″ with a few spots nearing 2 inches. Heavier rain wraps up past midnight Sunday, but showers and a few mountain flakes linger through Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley