Weather Blog: Say ‘so long’ to the 60s

Good evening!

Say ‘so long’ to the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday brought. Cooler weather is just around the corner. Cooler, and more unsettled, too. Ready or not…rain and snow return.

Clouds increase this evening with light rain and mountain snow showers kicking off Wednesday morning from the Adirondacks to southern Vermont. A weak disturbance passes to our south, shunted by a lot of dry air over southern Quebec, clipping us along a rough line from Essex county, NY to Addison and Orange counties, Vt. to southern Grafton county, NH. The southern Green Mountains and Adirondacks may pick up a slushy inch or two of snow, but it’s a very light rain/snow mix or all rain elsewhere. Lows tonight, upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday afternoon, partial clearing is underway with breaks of sunshine, particularly over northern New York and northern Vermont and New Hampshire. High temp, upper 40s to low 50s. Wind, light from the north.

On Thursday, there’s a more widespread opportunity for rain. In fact, I don’t believe anyone escapes Thursday dry. An area of low pressure moves towards the St. Lawrence River Valley, dragging a front through our neck-of-the-woods. A solid 0.5″ of rain falls areawide during the morning into early afternoon, before tapering mid to late afternoon and into the evening. Near 50 degrees. A gusty south wind turns northwesterly, but remains brisk, behind the front.

Friday will feature lingering clouds and upslope rain and snow showers. It’s more scattered in nature than Thursday, but mountain accumulation to the tune of 1-4″ is possible, with a slushy coating to 1″ at lower elevations. Any valley to 1000′ snow would either melt on contact, or very shortly thereafter, with the temp leaving the 30s for the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. It’s a dreary day as rain and snow continue on-and-off. A northwesterly wind gusting to around 30 mph will combine with the much cooler temps to give us an overall ‘yucky’ dreary day.

Saturday and Sunday appear drier at this point, with a better shot at sunshine by Easter. The temp returns to the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday, before rain pops back up again Monday.

Have a terrific Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault