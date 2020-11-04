Weather Blog: Saying bye-bye to the bitterly cold weather for a while

Despite a very cold and snowy start to the week, winter isn’t here to stay!

Here are some of the impressive snow totals from around the region:

It’s a safe bet to put the hat, mittens and scarf back in the closet for a little while, as high temperatures are cruising into the upper 60’s, even 70’s by the end of the weekend.

Kicking my feet up as we settle into a VERY quiet stretch of weather! After a quick taste of winter, I’m sure I’m not alone in saying pump the breaks! There isn’t a drop or flake in the forecast, starting today!!

Wednesday: After a bit of morning cloud cover especially along the international border, skies are brilliantly sunny for the afternoon. Temperatures are climbing to average, in the low 50’s, but winds are staying breezy out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph, that’s going to make windchills feel more like the low to mid 40’s

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and quiet, with morning lows in the 40’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to start with high cirrus clouds filtering for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Thursday Night/Friday: Expect an uptick in cloud cover as a washed out cold front cruises by. Those clouds may hang tough Friday, but temperatures are still climbing into the 60’s

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with temperatures in the low 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with temperatures in the upper 60’s nearing 70°

Wondering when the next chance for rain will come? Right now it’s looking like the middle of next week could be wet, as the remnant of now Hurricane Zeta pass through the region.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley