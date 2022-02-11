Today: We have a short window for some sunshine and blue skies before our next system enters the region through the Saint Lawrence River Valley. It’s also our last full day with temperatures climbing into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tonight: For most, light rain showers overspread the region… the mountain peaks are really the only ones that are expecting snow at least overnight. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: That light rain begins to taper off towards day break, but the chance for hit or miss showers continues as the cold front approaches from the west. Starting off the day with temperatures in the 30’s and low 40’s, we find falling temps with the passing cold front… back into the teens and twenties by evening. Any rain showers flip to snow showers but very little accumulations is expected. Winds are gusty out of the northwest at 10-15 mph adding to the chill of the air!

Sunday: Back to the BITTER! Skies clear to partly to mostly sunny, and overnight we dip into the single digits above and below zero… by afternoon we’re barely reaching the teens!

Valentines Day: Still cold, still sunny. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the lower teens.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley