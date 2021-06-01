Weather Blog: Scattered showers and a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

It’s the first day of June, the first day of Pride Month, the first day of meteorological Summer and the first day of hurricane season! Wow a lot for June 1st!

Speaking of hurricanes: Here are the names of this years hurricanes. The season last through November 30 and you’ll remember last year we had 30 named storms, 6 of them were major hurricanes.

No hurricanes in the forecast today, but we are dealing with some spot showers and heavier downpours this morning, and another round of spot shower bubbling up by for the afternoon. Under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

We’re mostly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures in the low 80’s.

Rain showers roll in overnight Wednesday and stick around through the commute Thursday, with another round of stronger storms bubbling up Thursday afternoon as high temperatures climb to the low 80’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley