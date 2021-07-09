Weather Blog: Scattered showers and storms expected as Elsa passes through Southern New England

It’s been a damp morning, with scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours. Nothing like folks in southern New England are experiencing, as heavy rain from T.S. Elsa moves inland!

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Elsa is sustaining her tropical storm strength with winds gusting to 50 mph, and forward motion to the northeast at 31 mph.

While Elsa is staying to our south we can expect a few scattered showers and storms today, with embedded downpours and a couple of rumbles of thunder. Additional rain fall will range between 0.10-0.50″- flooding isn’t expected.

As Elsa clears the northeast later on tonight, the rain chances come to an end and the clouds clear out.

The rest of the weekend forecast looks beautiful and summer-like with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with partly to mostly sunny skies

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley