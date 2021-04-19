Weather Blog: Scattered showers to start the work week

We start off this Monday morning with a couple of scattered light showers or areas of drizzle, and a lot of clouds.

Temperatures today make there way to the low 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon showers. Those showers may pack a little bit of a punch with small pea sized hail and a rumble of thunder or two.

After sunset those showers will wrap up quickly and we’ll watch some clearing move in as we head towards midnight.

After midnight another deck of clouds pushes in as a cold front nears. Light showers will be once again falling for Tuesday morning, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Messy weather is moving in for Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow likely, but it’s still too soon to talk about accumulations! The problem is the placement of our center of low pressure which is the boundary between the colder forecast to the north, and the warmer forecast to the south… also known as the difference between rain and snow!

We are watching it closely, so check back in the next day or so, as we get a better look at the system and what will be another complicated winter forecast!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley