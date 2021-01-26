Weather Blog: Seasonable and snowy midweek

It’s a quiet start to the day, with a few rays of sunshine breaking through the clouds!

Clouds are filling back in for the afternoon and snow is knocking on our door step by sunset.

Snow will fall lightly from Tuesday evening though mid-morning Wednesday before we find a brief quiet period through early afternoon. At that point snow totals will range from a dusting to 2 inches north, with around 4-6″ + expected in Southern Vermont and Southern portions of the Adirondacks!

Another upper level disturbance brings another wave of snow and for mid afternoon Wednesday and lingering into the first part of the day Thursday. That combined with upslope snow showers should bring another dusting to 2 inches on top of what has already fallen.

Snow showers come to an end Thursday, but behind it comes some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season long with temperatures struggling to reach the double digits Friday!

