Weather Blog: Seasonable and sunny to start the week

Today: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with morning lows falling to the upper 50’s and 60’s

Tuesday: Despite a sunny start to the day clouds are on the increase with shower chances rolling in by afternoon. Top temperatures reach the upper 70’s to low 80’s with a little bit more humidity as dewpoint creep into the sticky 60’s

Wednesday: Scattered showers with afternoon storms, temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s and dewpoint stay sticky in the mid to upper 60’s

Thursday: More chances for rain, with embedded heavier downpours. Top temperatures reach the upper 70’s to low 80’s while dewpoints remain sticky in the 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

