Weather Blog: Seasonable temperatures swing well below average for the weekend

Kicking off Thursday with plenty of sunshine! But clouds and a few spot showers begin to bubble up during the afternoon. One more mild day in the 60’s for the week, all the more reason to get outside and enjoy it!

Through Thursday evening we increase the chance for a few rain showers, with even a few snowflakes mixed in as temperatures fall to the low to mid 30’s

Friday morning, and most of the rain and snow showers have come to an end, but partly sunny skies stick around through the afternoon with a slight chance of a spot rain/snow shower.

Then we get to the weekend… ugh!

We are tracking a low pressure system off of the coast that strengthens off of the Cape and Islands. Depending on how far north that low tracks will determined how much snow we could see. Right now it’s looking like most of the snow will be focused in Eastern and Southern Vermont and New Hampshire. It will also wrap around some upslope snow showers which could give the higher terrain above 1000ft 1-2″

Saturday will also features some very cold air with temperatures only climbing to the low to mid 40’s and winds blustery out of the north and west with gusting as high as 40 mph

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley