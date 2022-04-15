Happy Easter, Happy Passover and Happy Weekend!

Saturday has a soggy, cool feel to it, with valley rain, and mountain snow… tapering off through the afternoon temperatures only top off in the upper 40’s nearing 50 degrees

Although Sunday’s forecast is much drier than Saturday’s we are still holding on to the chance for a few hit or miss mountain snow showers and valley rain showers. A few breaks of sunshine appear for the afternoon but temperatures are once again stuck below average in the upper 40’s.

We’re back to a seasonable and sunny forecast for the start of the new work week with temperature in the middle 50’s Monday.

Have a great weekend!