Weather Blog: Settled weather through the weekend

We’re settling into a very calm stretch of weather, with no major storms on the horizon. Hopefully we can see a shift in our patterns later this month and get some good snow into the region!

Here is a break down of the next few days

Today: Low hanging fog and a few morning flurries with a dusting to a half inch possible for the North Country before noon. Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the low 30’s

Tonight: A few passing flurries possible, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the low 20’s

Wednesday: Partly to at times mostly sunny, temperatures in the low 30’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Friday: Partly sunny, temperatures in the upper 20’s

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the upper 20’s

Sunday: Mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the upper 20’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

