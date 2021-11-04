Weather Blog: Settling into another chilly night

After a beautiful and purple sunset over the snowy mountains…

Our temperatures have falling back quick… take a look at them just before 8:30 PM

And by morning we’re settling into some fog and freezing temperatures!

Just like Thursday morning we might also be dealing with freezing fog, and some spots of black ice, take it easy on the roads especially in spot were it looks a bit glossy.

Once the fog burns off Friday morning skies are partly to mostly sunny and temperatures make there way into the upper 40’s an beautiful break from the showery weather we’ve been stuck with since Tuesday.

The best part is the sunshine sticks around into the weekend, as temperatures return to seasonable in the low 50’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meterologist Haley Bouley