Weather Blog: Severe storms roll through Wednesday afternoon

It’s a quiet and tranquil start to the day, the calm before the storm. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures are a little chilly in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

While we’re starting off the day with sunshine, clouds will begin to fill in this afternoon ahead of a warm front that passes through tonight.

That warm front will increase our winds to the south at 10-20 mph, helping to usher in more humidity with dewpoints pushing into the sticky 60’s. It also will fire off a line of showers and heavier downpours that rumble through the region from midnight through 7 AM. It might mean an early alarm clock for a few folk!

We’ll find a brief break in the action around sunrise, before the storms reorganize with the cold front approaching from the west around lunch-time.

As those storms begin to sag south they’ll move into an atmosphere that is rich in energy and moisture allowing those storms to reach there full potential, producing strong potentially damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. There are also signals that a few of these storms may present rotation, potentially producing a tornado.

These storms mean business, if one heads your direction tomorrow afternoon head inside and find a place away from windows and doors to ride out the storm safely. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, grab a pair of sturdy shoes and a bike helmet if you have one and head to the lowest level of your home, away from windows and door.

Front clears the region and we quiet down overnight, with patchy fog developing by daybreak. Sunny skies back for Thursday forecast as afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley