The snow totals have bee rolling in! Big thank you to our citizen scientist who trekked out to take these measurements… it incredibly valuable to know these reports so we can see how well the forecast played out!

We’ve got a few more flakes left to fly, as the chance for snow continues into the early evening. Good news is it’s not falling as heavy as what we saw overnight, so it’s only 2 to 4 more inches on top of what we already have!’

The snow comes to an end and the clouds clear out as we start off the weekend on a bitter note, with morning lows dipping below zero and wind chills ranging between -5 to -15. Partly sunny skies through the weekend, with temps rebounding into the mid 20’s by Sunday!

Stay safe out there, and have fun shoveling!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley