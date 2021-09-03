Weather Blog: Shower chances for Labor Day weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy to start with a couple of sprinkles passing through. Slowly but surely the clouds will begin to peel away with more and more patches of blue skies this afternoon. Temperatures remain around 10 degrees below average and feeling Fall-like in the mid to upper 60’s

Tonight: Clouds continue to peel away to mostly clear. A few areas of patchy fog may develop by morning as we fall back into the 50’s

Saturday: The pick of the holiday weekend! Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70’s

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few morning sprinkles, by afternoon the chance for showers rolls in as temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Monday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers or storms. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley