Clouds build in tonight and a few showers are begin to work into the North Country as we move past midnight. Temperatures fall to the lower 40’s.

It’s a soggy Thursday, with scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours rolling in by the morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening leaving the region with a general 1-2 inches of water when all is set and done. Temperatures Thursday remain in the 40’s, with breezy southeast wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

The heaviest rain tapers off For Friday but we keep the chance for lingering valley rain drops and mountain flakes through the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley