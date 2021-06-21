Weather Blog: Showers and storms for the first full day of summer

It’s already an active start to the day as a line of strong storms is currently rumbling through the North Country with gusty winds! Those should make it into the Champlain Valley as we move toward 10 am, before we clear out and dry out heading into lunch time.

But that is just round one… the second round of showers and storms is moving in this afternoon after a brief break, we’re expecting those storms to be strong to severe featuring strong, potentially damaging winds, heavy rain that could lead to ponding on the roads as well as a lot of lightning!

Showers or storms should hold together through midnight as the cold front finally passes through, temperatures will fall overnight and through the day Tuesday as cooler air rushes in- but the clouds are sticking around as the remnants of tropical depression Claudette passes off the coast and heads toward the Canadian Maritimes. Thankfully (or unfortunately if you were looking for some tropical rain to help with the drought) today’s cold front is keeping Claudette out to sea, and we’re left with a partly cloudy day, a couple of spots sprinkles and temperatures only in the mid to upper 60’s.

Back to sunshine and seasonable weather for the latter half of the work week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley