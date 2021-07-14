Weather Blog: Showers and storms roll in Wednesday Afternoon

It’s a mostly dry (I say mostly because a couple of sprinkles are along the Canadian Border) and skies are partly sunny! Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph, and temperatures are quickly climbing into the upper 70’s to low 80’s. After lunchtime expect scattered showers and storms to bubble up, some reaching severe limits with gusty winds and heavy rain as the primary threat as they pass through.

Showers and storms are quickly coming to an end after sunset, and clouds are fizzling out. Other than a bit of morning fog in the typical valleys Thursday begins on a partly to mostly sunny note and staying that way through the afternoon. Sizzling summer temperatures reach the upper 80’s near 90 by afternoon, with sticky dewpoints in the upper 60’s.

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley