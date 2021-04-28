Weather Blog: Showers and storms Wednesday Afternoon

We’ve moved into a bit of a lull right now, with this mornings rain off the coast, and our next round of showers and storms still over the Great Lakes.

Those showers and storms roll in this afternoon, and especially in southern zones could pack a punch featuring gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

The heaviest rain will taper off as we move past sunset, leaving some residual scattered showers and areas of drizzle overnight. Morning lows are mild in the low to mid 40’s

It’s a grey damp and drizzly day Thursday with the slight chance for a few steadier showers by afternoon, as high temps reach the low 60’s.

Steadier rain moves in overnight and lingering into Friday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley