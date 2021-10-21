Weather Blog: Showers Thursday

We might have seen a quick burst of beautiful color right around sunrise…

But today’s forecast comes with a lot of gray combined with scattered showers that are rolling in for mid to late morning.

Those showers are thanks to a warm front nosing into the region, a few embedded heavier downpours also can’t be ruled out. Once those pass by we find a little break in the action with a few breaks of sunshine for the latter half of the afternoon, all while we wait for the cold front looming off to our west.

That cold front moves in overnight with pockets of heavier rain, but comes to a very quick end as we move towards sunrise and we dry up and clear out for Friday afternoon

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley