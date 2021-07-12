Weather Blog: Showery start to the work week

While it’s been pouring all morning long in communities like Springfield and Keene NH, Northern Vermont and New York really hasn’t seen much precipitation. The good news in today’s forecast is we don’t have to deal with the rain for much longer, with drier weather moving in for the afternoon- unfortunately the clouds are holding tough as afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Drier weather is hanging around overnight, but as a warm front rolls north a round of scattered showers and storms bubbles up in time for the morning drive Tuesday. But Tuesday’s forecast doesn’t stay soggy all day, in fact once that initial round of rain passes by we’ll find most of the afternoon showers and storms focused over the North Country, with very little action east of the Champlain Valley.

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouleyh