Weather Blog: Sizzling hot weather continues

Today: A few leftover scattered showers to start with partly sunny skies by afternoon. High temperatures once again make a run to 90 degrees and with dewpoints in the low 70’s, heat index values near the 100 degree mark! Stay cool, and hydrated!

Tonight: Skies are partly clear and morning lows once again fall to the low to mid 70’s

Thursday: A few morning showers may roll through the North Country before falling apart as they reach Vermont. Partly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s and heat index values nearing 100 degrees! On top of that watch out for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon, some of the strongest storms could feature strong potentially damaging winds.

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley