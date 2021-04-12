Weather Blog: Slightly above average temps and a lot of clouds for the week ahead

We begin this work week with a split forecast!

Half of our area has a very pleasant start, with partly clear conditions, and what will likely be a beautiful sunrise at 6:13 AM. The other half of the area is a bit cloudier with light to moderate rain showers.

This is thanks to an occluded from that is situated diagonally cross the area, bringing southern portions of the Adirondacks and Southern Vermont rain.

For the most part those showers should remain out of our hair leaving a partly to mostly cloudy forecast for the start of the week. Temperatures are still above average in the upper 50’s to low 60’s where as we are normally supposes to be in the low 50’s this time of year.

Tuesday forecast is much of the same, just a tiny bit cooler in the upper 50’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A couple of spot showers may enter into the mix late Wednesday otherwise it’s a mix of sun and clouds once again and temperatures remain above average in the upper 50’s.

Have a great week

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley