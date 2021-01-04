Weather Blog: Slushy roads for the morning drive

Roads are a little slick this morning, thanks to some snow showers overnight that put down about a dusting to 2 inches for most. While most of the falling snow has wrapped up, roads are still sloppy, with slushy snow so take it slow as you head out.

Today: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 30’s, and winds are out of the north at 3-5 MPH.

Tonight: Slight chance for a passing flurry overnight, with a dusting to an inch at most. Temperatures fall to the mid 20’s

Tuesday: A few morning flurries otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the low 30’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley