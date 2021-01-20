Weather Blog: Snow globe weather into the weekend

The title says it all!

SNOW GLOBE WEATHER! Someone shook up the snow globe this morning, it was just enough to cover roads and make travel slick!

Road crews are catching up now, but we have more snow chances through the day, before skies clear out later this evening!

A little bit of clearing overhead tonight will allow our temperatures to free fall back into the single digits and even below zero in a few spots! Some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season long!

But in a blink of an eye, clouds will thicken back up and snow showers are back on the board just in time for Thursday’s morning commute (snow globe effect)

Snow showers will persist on and off through Friday and even into Saturday, with 2-5″ of snow expect depending on elevation and how many snow showers you get caught under.

We finally break the snow globe pattern Sunday, with partly sunny skies and chill temperatures only climbing into the teens!

Dylan has you covered for the rest of the week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley