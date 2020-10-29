Weather Blog: Snow is on the way, but not everyone needs the shovel

The first accumulating snow storm is on our door step, but not everybody will need the shovel, here is how the next 48 hours will play out:

Rain and some mountain snow will overspread the region this afternoon, and as cooler air drains in from the north the rain will make the switch to snow for the valleys.

But that cooler air is also very dry, so it will suppress a lot of the precip south, so if your living north of Middlebury you’re on tap for a quick burst of snow this evening, dusting to 0.5″ is expected. Those folks living in southern zones aren’t so lucky to dodge this bullet with 1-4 inches anticipated for Southern Vermont’s valleys, while the higher mountain peaks could see between 4-6+” with a few mountain peaks nearing a foot!

Despite a partly sunny start in northern zones, snow will still be falling early tomorrow morning for Southern Vermont, but just like a light switch it’ll wrap up after noontime and give way to mostly sunny skies to finish off the day.

Big time cold settles in as this system departs with high temperatures for Friday only reaching the mid to upper 30’s and windchills feeling more like the teens and twenties.

Happy Thursday! Drive safely tomorrow morning!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley