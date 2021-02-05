Weather Blog: Snow moves back in to end the week

After a BEAUTIFUL Thursday afternoon… we’ve already seen all of Friday’s sunshine… Boo!

But the sunrise was beautiful! Check out the shot I got from our roof camera!

Now snow is knocking on our door step as an occluded front (or a weakening cold front) moves in, but it’s a quick moving system so the bulk of the precip is finished by mid to late afternoon, with a couple of scattered snow showers lingering through Friday evening.

As that occluded front passes by, it will switch our wind direction to a south and westerly direction meaning lake effect bands will wiggle there way through the North Country and into the Champlain valley until the wind direction finally shifts.

When all is set and done, we’ll see anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches, with a little bit more for folks living closer to Lake Ontario.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley