The snow is picking up and of course the roads are getting slick!

Laying off the gas pedal is your best bet for this morning’s commute!

Snow pulls away this afternoon leaving us with some leftover upslope mountain snow showers… totals range between a dusting to 4″

Skies clear out overnight, and our temperatures were free falling back into the single digits above and below zero!

It’s a chilly but sunny Saturday, with a few fair weather clouds and afternoon highs in the teens and 20’s.

Another low pressure system brings the chance for a wintry mix of sleet, snow, plain rain and a little bit of freezing rain. Good news is the freezing rain remain below a tenth of an inch in southern Vermont, and the valleys see mostly plain rain as temperatures climb to the mid 30’s, the rest of the region sees a dusting to 2 inches of snow.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley