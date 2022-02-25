The snow is coming down hard and visibility is low, take it easy as you travel out and about today!

The flakes are wrapping up this evening and tapering off into the high mountain peaks, as skies beginning to clear out. That allows our morning lows to plummet back into the single digits above and below zero.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday… as temps reach the mid 20’s! Beautiful day to get back to all of the snow sport that have been on hold with the warm temperatures!

Snow showers and snow squalls work in for Sunday with a strong passing cold front. Packing a punch with awful visibility, gusty winds and heavy snow, all while only lasting for a few minutes. Take it easy and check a radar as you head home from your weekend plans.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley