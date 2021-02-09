Weather Blog: Snowy Tuesday brings slippery road conditions

The flakes are flying this morning, and roads are starting to get a little bit slick with a light coating for snow.

If you’re out and about today, keep safety in mind with snow falling at times heavy creating difficult road conditions and low visibility.

The snow is wrapping up quick this afternoon, for most by ending by dinner time, although a few lingering scattered snow showers may sick around through early Wednesday morning, before becoming more confided to the higher terrain around sunrise.

Totals should range between a dusting to 4 inches for most, with a little bit less along the international border, and a little bit more in Southern Vermont (ranging from 3-6″)

Clouds will be on the way out Wednesday, giving way to partly sunny skies by afternoon as temperatures make there way into the low 20’s

Even more sunshine is expected for Thursday as temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s

There will be a few more clouds Friday, and even the chance for a spot flurry or two as a system passes to our south. Much colder temperatures from Friday and heading into the weekend with afternoon high temperatures in the teens through Valentines Day!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley