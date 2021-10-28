Weather Blog: Soaking in the sunshine before more rain rolls in for the Halloween weekend

It’s only fitting that we start a beautiful and sunny day with a stunning sunrise! Take a look!

And although it may be a bit chilly, we’re climbing into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon!

And the best part is if you don’t have the chance to get out and enjoy today’s weather you have another chance tomorrow! Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures a touch warmer in the mid to upper 50’s

Then we get to the Halloween Weekend… and unfortunately it’s not quiet as pleasant.

As for our set up, it’s a closed low pressure that’s trekking through the Ohio River Valley with an attached occluded front (or weak cold front) that brings rain into the northeast, picking up early Saturday morning, and falling heaviest through the afternoon.

As Halloween rolls around we’re left with some lingering moisture in the atmosphere and a few spot sprinkles or showers, that slowly tapers off through the afternoon. There still a chance you’ll get to leave the rain gear home as you head out for trick-or-treating, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the radar.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley