This is probably the driest radar you’ll see through the weekend… sad.

Tomorrow’s forecast isn’t too bad, for most it’s very similar to today’s. Folks in southern zones are unfortunately dealing with the chance for some light sprinkles or showers, well the rest of the region enjoys partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50’s nearing 60’s

It’s a soggy Thursday, with scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours. The heaviest rain can be found over the North Country as an occluded front plants itself overhead. Providing 1-2″ of rain we’ll be monitoring some of the rivers including the East Branch of the Ausable River. Locally ponding on the roadways, hydroplaning and poor visibility will plague drivers throughout Thursday… Totals east of the Champlain Valley are much lower, only ranging between 0.25-0.5″

We’re holding on to the chance for showers through the weekend, with renewed chances for showers and mountain snow showers as multiple disturbances roll through.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley