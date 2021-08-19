Weather Blog: Soggy morning commute thanks to the leftovers from T.S Fred

The rain jacket, umbrella, and rainboots are all needed to get through this Thursday. We’re soggy thanks to the leftover moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Fred. Ponding on the roads, hydroplaning and poor visibility may impact commuters, so take it slow and leave yourself a few extra minutes to get where you’re going!

Rain will continue to fall at times heavy across the board this morning, before tapering off to scattered showers this afternoon… a rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out at that time. A tropical air mass leaves us with temperatures in the 70’s and dewpoints in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

The faucet continues to close overnight with some leftover areas of drizzle or spot shower eventually wrapping up by early Friday Morning.

Skies are clearing Friday to partly sunny as temperatures shoot up above average into the mid 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley