Weather Blog: Soggy morning commute Wednesday

That rain is coming down at a quick clip in isolated spot (seen on our radar in the yellows and oranges), the rest of the region is dealing with the widespread steady precipitation. No matter how heavy it’s coming down we’re all starting off soggy this Wednesday Morning! Grab the rain gear as you’re heading out!

Now this early morning slug of precip actually tapers off to areas of drizzle by late morning, but another surge of widespread rain, with embedded heavier downpours moves in for the afternoon.

As the final rain drops fall tonight rainfall totals should range from a half an inch to an inch, as skies begin to clear out early Thursday morning.

Thursday morning those clouds are still clearing out, taking the longest to clear in the Northeast Kingdom, eventually we’ll all be partly sunny by late afternoon. Although it is our only dry day of the week, a northwest wind breezy at 10-20 mph, will leave temperatures in the low 50’s feeling more like the low to mid 40’s with the wind chill.

Showers roll back into the forecast for late Friday night especially in the north country and we keep with the chance for nearby showers through Saturday.

Mother’s Day forecast looks dry for now, but we’re watching some nearby systems that could put a damper on the day, hopefully they stay away!

-Skytracker