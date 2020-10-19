Weather Blog: Soggy start to the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain moving in for the afternoon, remaining widespread and heavy through the evening drive, especially North and West of Montpelier. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s while wind settle down to 5-10 mph out of the south.

Tonight: Scattered showers become more widespread and heavy after midnight and through the morning drive. Morning lows fall to the 50’s

Tuesday: We start off with heavy rain with scattered showers tapering off by afternoon giving way to a little bit of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s

Wednesday: A warm front lifts northward bring scattered showers for the morning, before another round of showers and heavier downpours roll through by afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Thursday: A break from the showers, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperature in the low 60’s

Friday: More clouds than sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s nearing 70°

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meterologist Haley Bouley