Weather Blog: Soggy start to the work week

Rain rain, go away.. please bring us a sunny summer day! Its has surely been a soggy July, with rainfall totals about an inch above average for the month. But if you look at the entire year so far, Burlington still remains 4.5 inches below average, and that is why drought conditions remain in the moderate category along and just south of the Northern Border.

We are starting off Monday morning with some beneficial rain (every drop helps), but grab the rain jacket as you head out… check out the radar as of 8:40 AM

Rain chances taper off this morning, but a spot afternoon showers or downpour can’t be ruled out, although most showers remain isolated as skies are partly sunny and temperatures climb to the low 80’s by afternoon.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley