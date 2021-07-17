Weather Blog: Soggy Sunday and unsettled weather into next week

Tonight: Showers become more widespread and heavy creating visibility issues and ponding on the roads. Temperatures overnight fall to the low 60’s.

Sunday: Rain is continuing to fall through the morning, with scattered embedded downpours. Tapering off to spot showers and drizzle for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the low 70’s

Monday: Although the rain wrap up yesterday, another round of scattered showers and heavier downpours is working in a temperature climb to the low 80’s

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms as temperatures climb to the low 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

