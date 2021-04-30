Weather Blog: Soggy weather Friday

Road conditions are tough this morning (and for once we’re NOT talking about snow!)

Heavy rain, ponding on the roadways, hydroplaning, and the spray of water from other cars and trucks on the road- all are working to create some white knuckle driving conditions! Take it SLOW!

Rain is expect to continue to fall steady through the day, with a couple of embedded heavier downpours, especially in northern portions of the region.

This is all thanks to an upper level disturbance that is on the tail end of the low pressure system that brought us rain overnight, that wave of energy also will help drain in cooler air from the northwest switching some of those rain drops into mountain snow flakes overnight.

The flake will fly in the higher, while the rain is sticking around in the valleys. Mountain peaks could see a slushy 1-3″ inches, while the mid slopes around 1500′ could see a coating to an inch.

We break out into a little bit of sunshine for Saturday afternoon, but a breezy north west wind at 10-20 mph gives us a chilly feel to the day… as wind chills stay in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. But the clouds build back in as another system moves in overnight and through the early morning hours Sunday. The clearing comes quick Sunday morning giving way to a mix of sun & clouds for the rest of the day as temperatures climb to the mid 50’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley