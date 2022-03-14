Hello Hello! Long time no chat! It was lovely couple of weeks away as my husband and I jetted off to Colorado for our honeymoon!

The skiing was INCREDIBLE! But I will say Jay Peak has more powder than out West! (At least for now!)

Getting back into the swing of thing in the weather department, Mother Nature’s is serving up a week of spring-like warmth… and for the last week of winter too!

Tonight: Light rain showers eventually flip to light snow in the mountains… plain rain for the valley as overnight lows dip back to the lower 30’s

Tomorrow: Most of the rain and snow showers come to an end as we roll into the morning commute. That being said a few slick spots may linger, especially in the mountains. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries can’t ruled out. Temperatures climb to the lower 40’s.

Tuesday night comes another burst of snow for the mountains and rain in the valleys, but that dries out by early Wednesday morning.

All and all here is what we’re thinking of for snow:

The comes the warms with valley highs Wednesday in the lower 50’s… expect the upper 50’s nearing 60 for St. Patrick’s Day!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley