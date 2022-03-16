Other than a few spot sprinkles this evening skies are partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures only dipping back into the low to mid 40’s

There may be a few extra clouds and some patchy fog to start St. Patrick’s Day, but with dry air and a small area of high pressure overhead we see some beautiful breaks of blue sky. The best part it the luck of the Irish is on our side, as temperatures climb to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Clouds roll back in for Friday and with a few nearby systems the chance for a spot shower or sprinkle is possible, but the real rain rolls in for Saturday.

Starting off as rain for most, there maybe some cold air lingering in the colder hallows of the Kingdom and Adirondacks meaning that we introduce a window for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to fall.

For the rest of the region its rain, and a soggy cold rain at that. Totals range between 1-2″ before the system wraps up Sunday. There may be a brief window for some snow to fall as cold air rolls in on the back side of this system, but it certainly is expected to recoup our lost snowpack.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Forecast Haley Bouley