Weather Blog: Some sunshine Saturday, showers Sunday

The fog has been dense this morning especially along the river valleys- take it slow if you do find yourself driving through it and don’t forget to leave your headlights on so other cars can see you!

Today’s forecast is beautiful! Tons of sunshine, blue skies and afternoon high temperature in the mid 80’s especially for the broad valleys.

Saturday start off sunny, but by afternoon a few hit or miss showers and storms roll in as temperatures climb to the mid 80’s.

Temperatures are slightly cooler for Sunday climbing to the upper 70’s to low 80’s with clouds and spot showers bubbling up by late morning and lingering into the afternoon

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley