Weather Blog: Some sunshine Thursday, with an early spring chill in the air

Here is a photo of the sun, in case you forgot what it looks like!

Our one completely dry and partly to mostly sunny day is here and we are LOVING the vitamin D! Unfortunately there is a catch to go along with this sunshine, and that’s some cooler temperatures.

Because were on the backside of yesterday’s low pressure system, our winds are out of the north west (the chilly wind direction) and that leaves us with wind chills in the mid 40’s despite high temperatures climbing into the low 50’s.

It takes a little time, but eventually we all clear out the cloud cover this afternoon and skies remain clear overnight.

Winds will settle down tonight, and that combined with clear skies allows our temperatures to fall back into the low to mid 30’s with a couple spots in the 20’s, below the freezing mark for some folks in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. With a forecast like this you’d expect frost advisories to be in place, but because our growing season hasn’t officially began we aren’t worried… that being said if you have jumped the gun and already started planting, it might be a smart idea to cover them up tonight!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday, especially for the afternoon as our next chance for rain rolls in over the Saint Lawrence River Valley. That front stays mostly to our west Friday, but cruises by with some light rain showers Saturday. Drier weather moves back in for Mother’s Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley