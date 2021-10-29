Weather Blog: Spooky soggy Halloween forecast

Its a beautiful and sunny day Friday… to bad that forecast can’t stick around into the weekend!!!

Rain starts as scattered showers early Saturday morning, but picks up in intensity through the day with widespread rain and embedded downpours on tap for any Halloween parties Saturday night. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

As for Sunday’s forecast we expect a drying trend through the afternoon, but you might want to have the umbrella handy as scattered showers linger as the trick-or-treater head out to gather their goodies!

Rainfall totals range between a half an inch with a few spots especially in the Upper Valley nearing 2 inches.

Happy HALLOWEEN!!!!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley