Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy and we find a few more chances for heavy downpours through midnight, before we being to dry up heading into early Thursday. Morning lows dip back into the upper 50’s.

Thursday: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and a few mountain rain showers or sprinkles are possible especially in southern zones, as temperatures climb into the lower 70’s

Friday: Another batch of showers and heavier downpours roll in by daybreak, and continue to fall through afternoon, as scattered showers and storms. Temperatures climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley