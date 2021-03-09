Weather Blog: Spring-like finish to the work week

You might find a few areas of patchy drizzle in the higher terrain this morning, otherwise it’s a ton of clouds to start off Tuesday, as temperatures eventually climb into the low 40’s

Overnight clouds will continue to filter out to mostly clear and morning lows fall to the mid 20’s.

Wednesday is going to be a beautiful one! Mostly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s to low 50’s! The only exception to a near perfect forecast is a breezy southerly wind 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

As temperatures warm and snow begins to melt, we’ll be watching the area rivers closely. Although the threat for flooding is low (thanks to a very dry summer) it’s not 0 and there is always the chance for small stream rises and ice jams. If you live in a flood prone area just keep it in the back of you’re mind. Those rivers will be running high and fast!

Thursday is another day of above average temperatures in the low to mid 50’s with a few spots in Southern VT and the Upper Valley nearing 60 degrees. Clouds are filling in overnight with a couple of spot rain showers possible especially by early Friday.

Rain showers will be hanging around through the first part of the day Friday, but temperatures are still climbing into the 50’s… but that’s the last of it!

Temperatures are back into the upper 30’s Saturday with a handful of light snow showers possible for the morning.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley