Weather Blog: Spring weather for Tuesday

Today: Mostly Sunny. Upper 50’s to low 60’s with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds as temperatures fall to the mid 40’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers moving from west to east through the afternoon. Temperatures still in the 60’s

Wednesday Night: Temperatures falling below freezing flipping rain to light snow. That snow continues through Thursday morning so the commute is looking sloppy.

Thursday: Periods of light snow as temperatures climb to the low 30’s.

Friday: Snow showers wrapping up as temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley