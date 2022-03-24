This morning’s showers and wintry mix has moved out and now we’re waiting for our next batch of rain (yes it mostly looks like plain rain) expected to roll in later this evening and as we head towards midnight.

That is coming with a secondary developing low pressure system that is developing off the coast. Widespread steady rain overspreads the area past midnight, with the heaviest downpours expected for Southern Vermont and the Connecticut River Valley.

Most of the widespread rain pulls away just past sunrise, but the chance for showers and lingering drizzle continue through the afternoon. Afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 40’s.

The weekend forecast isn’t perfect, with lingering drizzle, showers and mountain flake. Saturday temperatures climb to the mid and upper 40’s, Sunday afternoon highs are in the 30’s and by Monday we’re bitter for March standards in the mid 20’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley